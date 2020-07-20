Chirinos (ankle) caught one inning and had four at-bats in Sunday's intrasquad game, T.R. Sullivan of MLB.com reports.

While seeing Chirinos participate in the game is an encouraging sign, he's not out of the woods in terms of being available for Friday's season opener against Colorado. Texas manager Chris Woodward talked about Chirinos and Willie Calhoun (hip), who also took part in Sunday's game. "They are better off than I anticipated," the manager said. "I'm not sure they'll be ready for Opening Day or we would want them ready for Opening Day. But whether it is Opening Day, the second day or the third day, as long as they are ready within the first seven games, we will probably keep them on the roster." While Jeff Mathis provides a wealth of MLB experience, Woodward said earlier in camp he may roll with Jose Trevino as the top backup if Chirinos is unable to open the season.