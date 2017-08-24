Play

Chirinos is not in the lineup for Thursday's game against the Angels.

Chirinos played a crucial part in Wednesday's win over the Angels, going 3-for-4 with a homer, but he'll get the day off after starting five of the last six games at catcher. Brett Nicholas will take over for him behind the dish, batting eighth.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast