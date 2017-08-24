Rangers' Robinson Chirinos: Gets breather after big game
Chirinos is not in the lineup for Thursday's game against the Angels.
Chirinos played a crucial part in Wednesday's win over the Angels, going 3-for-4 with a homer, but he'll get the day off after starting five of the last six games at catcher. Brett Nicholas will take over for him behind the dish, batting eighth.
