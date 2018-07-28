Rangers' Robinson Chirinos: Gets breather Saturday
Chirinos is not in Saturday's starting nine against the Astros.
Chirinos will get the day off after going 3-for-12 with a double, two homers and five RBI over his previous three starts behind the dish. Isiah Kiner-Falefa is slated to handle the catching duties and bat seventh in his place.
