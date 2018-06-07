Chirinos is not in the lineup for Thursday's game against the Astros.

After starting the past four games behind the dish, Chirinos will head to the bench for a breather while Carlos Perez picks up a start at catcher in his stead. The backstop has eight homers on the season -- fifth most among AL catchers -- but he's hitting just .197 through 157 at-bats.

More News
Our Latest Stories