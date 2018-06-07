Rangers' Robinson Chirinos: Gets breather Thursday
Chirinos is not in the lineup for Thursday's game against the Astros.
After starting the past four games behind the dish, Chirinos will head to the bench for a breather while Carlos Perez picks up a start at catcher in his stead. The backstop has eight homers on the season -- fifth most among AL catchers -- but he's hitting just .197 through 157 at-bats.
