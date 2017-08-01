Chirinos is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Mariners.

Chirinos is 0-for-11 over his last four games -- and 0-for-6 since taking over as the starting catcher -- so he'll get the day off to clear his mind. Brett Nicholas will start behind the dish in his stead.

