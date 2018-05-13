Rangers' Robinson Chirinos: Gets day off Sunday
Chirinos is out of the lineup Sunday against the Astros.
He'll bow out of the lineup following back-to-back starts to clear catching duties for backup Carlos Perez in the series finale. Chirinos has recorded just one hit in 17 at-bats over his last five appearances and has struck out 12 times.
More News
-
Rangers' Robinson Chirinos: In Friday's lineup•
-
Rangers' Robinson Chirinos: Scratched from Wednesday's lineup•
-
Rangers' Robinson Chirinos: Takes seat Tuesday•
-
Rangers' Robinson Chirinos: Hits bench Sunday•
-
Rangers' Robinson Chirinos: Not in Wednesday's lineup•
-
Rangers' Robinson Chirinos: On homer binge•
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Bench Bregman
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Fantasy baseball: Best, worst matchups
Chris Towers says you should target Kyle Schwarber, fade Yoenis Cespedes
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 8
It can't be Jorge Soler all the time, can it? Our Scott White offers some fresh names to use...
-
Week 8 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 8 (May 14-20) is a great week for two-start pitchers, according to Scott White. He helps...
-
Podcast: Sell Corbin? Sit Berrios?
Need to stream a pitcher next week? Looking to buy low or sell high? We’ve got you covered...
-
Keep faith in these five SPs?
Done with Dylan Bundy? Doubting Zack Godley? Disenchanted with Luke Weaver? Our Scott White...