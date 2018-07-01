Rangers' Robinson Chirinos: Gets day off
Chirinos is out of the lineup Sunday against the White Sox, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Chirinos will receive a routine maintenance day following back-to-back starts, paving the way for Isiah Kiner-Falefa to earn a turn behind the plate. Though his production has been somewhat of a disappointment this season, Chirinos is beginning to reward fantasy owners who have stayed patient with him. Over his last six games, Chirinios has gone 9-for-21 with three home runs, three doubles, 12 RBI and six runs.
