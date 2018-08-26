Rangers' Robinson Chirinos: Gets rest day
Chirinos is out of the lineup Sunday against the Giants.
For the second time in three days, Chirinos will give way to Isiah Kiner-Falefa behind the plate. The two appear set to work in a timeshare at catcher the rest of the season, which may restrict Chirinos' fantasy appeal in most formats that start only one catcher. The power production Chirinos is capable of offering even in limited plate appearances might be enough to make him a playable option in two-catcher or deeper mixed leagues, however.
