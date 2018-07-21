Chirinos went 2-for-5 with a home run, two RBI, two runs scored and a walk Friday against the Indians.

Chirinos delivered a solo blast in the bottom of the ninth to cut the deficit to one. He's been striking out at an alarming pace through 70 games this season, as he's been retired via the strike out 101 times in 229 at-bats. Despite this, he figures to continue to see consistent playing time behind the dish.