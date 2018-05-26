Rangers' Robinson Chirinos: Heads to bench Saturday
Chirinos is not in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Royals.
He will turn over catching duties to Carlos Perez after making back-to-back starts behind the plate. Chirinos has struggled mightily so far in 2018 -- his batting average has been above .200 for all of two days this season -- but he's at least providing some pop and that keeps him relevant at what is an extremely thin position.
