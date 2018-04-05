Rangers' Robinson Chirinos: Held out Thursday
Chirinos (wrist) is not in the lineup for Thursday's game against Oakland, Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News reports.
Chirinos suffered a left wrist injury during the fourth inning of Wednesday's outing, and although he stayed in the game, manager Jeff Banister elected to give the backstop a day off to recover. Expectedly, Juan Centeno will start in his place, while batting ninth.
