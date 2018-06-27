Rangers' Robinson Chirinos: Hits 10th homer of year Tuesday
Chirinos went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Tuesday's loss to the Padres.
Chirinos took starter Tyson Ross deep in the fourth inning for his 10th home run on the year. Chirinos has recorded a hit in four consecutive games and has driven in six in that span. The backstop is hitting an underwhelming .206 but has a decent .323 on-base percentage to along with it. He has 10 doubles, 28 RBI and 24 runs scored in 59 games this season.
