Rangers' Robinson Chirinos: Hits bench Sunday
Chirinos is out of the lineup Sunday against the Red Sox.
Chirinos was behind the plate for each of the first three games of the series, so he'll head to the bench Sunday in what amounts to a maintenance day. Carlos Perez will serve as the batterymate for starting pitcher Doug Fister.
