Chirinos went 1-for-3 with a homer, a walk, two runs and three RBI in Saturday's win against the White Sox.

Chirinos had a bases-loaded walk as part of a six-run Rangers' second inning. He added a two-run homer in the third inning off Matt Magill. The homer was Chirinos' ninth of the year, enough to make him a relevant catcher in deep leagues despite a .197 batting average.