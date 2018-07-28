Chirinos went 2-for-4 with a double, a home run, two RBI and three runs scored in Friday's 11-2 win over Houston.

Chirinos has powered up since returning from the All-Star break with four of his six hits going for extra-bases, including three home runs. The 34-year-old backstop has 14 homers, but has been a drag on batting average at .213. With infielder Isiah Kiner-Falefa operating as the team's lone backup catcher, Chirinos should surpass his previous career highs in plate appearances (338) and at-bats (306), giving him an opportunity to reach a new benchmark in home runs, but also further dragging down a fantasy team's average.