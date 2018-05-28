Rangers' Robinson Chirinos: Homers for first time since April 30
Chirinos went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run Sunday against the Royals.
Chirinos took left-hander Eric Stout deep in the seventh inning for his seventh home run of the season. It marked his first home run for the month of May, during which he had scuffled to a .182/.274/.200 prior to Sunday's game. He continues to be the primary catcher for the Rangers, though his poor hitting limits his relevance to deeper leagues.
