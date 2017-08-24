Rangers' Robinson Chirinos: Homers in three-hit performance
Chirinos went 3-for-4 with a home run, two RBI and two runs in Wednesday's 7-5 win over the Angels in 10 innings.
Chirinos has quietly been one of the top fantasy catchers through the first three-plus weeks of August, batting .375 with three home runs, eight RBI and eight runs. His placement lower in the lineup has generally limited his opportunities to score and create runs this season, but with the Rangers' offense ranking second in baseball with a 125 wRC+ in August, his RBI and run totals haven't suffered of late.
