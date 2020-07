Images taken on Chirinos' right ankle came back negative Monday, T.R. Sullivan of MLB.com reports.

Chirinos injured his ankle in a home plate collision with Scott Heineman during Monday's intrasquad game. He'll be further evaluated on Tuesday with the hope of being cleared in time for the Rangers upcoming season opener on July 24. Jeff Mathis will likely see an uptick in playing time if Chirinos opens the year on the injured list.