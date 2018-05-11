Chirinos (wrist) will catch and bat eighth against the Astros on Friday.

Chirinos was scratched from Wednesday's lineup due to a sore left wrist, but the 33-year-old will be back in action after receiving additional rest during Thursday's scheduled off day. Through 27 games, he's hitting .186/.259/.433 with six home runs and 12 RBI, but has also struck out on a remarkable 41.7 percent of his plate appearances.