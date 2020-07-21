Chirinos (ankle) will catch and bat seventh in Tuesday's exhibition game against the Rockies, Jeff Wilson of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.
Chirinos has been dealing with a minor ankle issue for over a week following a home-plate collision in an intrasquad game. The lost practice time could affect his workload early in the season, but he should be able to make the Opening Day roster provided he checks out fine following Tuesday's contest.
