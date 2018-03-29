Rangers' Robinson Chirinos: In Thursday's lineup
Chirinos (personal) will set up behind the plate and hit seventh for Thursday's Opening Day contest against the Astros, TR Sullivan of MLB.com reports.
Chirinos was forced to leave camp earlier this week due to personal reasons but he's back with the team and ready to go for the start of the regular season. The 33-year-old enters the 2018 campaign as the club's primary catcher, but he will have his workload managed so that he doesn't fatigue. Last year he appeared in 88 contests, slashing .255/.360/.506 with 17 home runs and 38 RBI.
