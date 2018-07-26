Chirinos went 1-for-4 with a three-run homer and two strikeouts in Wednesday's loss to the Athletics.

Chirinos gave the Rangers an early lead with his three-run blast in the second inning for his 13th homer of the season. The three RBI also gave him 42 on the year, topping his old career-best mark of 40. The 34-year-old has struggled to hit for average, and is sporting a .212/.320/.432 line on the season.