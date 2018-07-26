Rangers' Robinson Chirinos: Launches 13th homer
Chirinos went 1-for-4 with a three-run homer and two strikeouts in Wednesday's loss to the Athletics.
Chirinos gave the Rangers an early lead with his three-run blast in the second inning for his 13th homer of the season. The three RBI also gave him 42 on the year, topping his old career-best mark of 40. The 34-year-old has struggled to hit for average, and is sporting a .212/.320/.432 line on the season.
More News
-
Rangers' Robinson Chirinos: Sitting Tuesday•
-
Rangers' Robinson Chirinos: Not starting Sunday•
-
Rangers' Robinson Chirinos: Goes deep vs. Cleveland•
-
Rangers' Robinson Chirinos: Takes seat Sunday•
-
Rangers' Robinson Chirinos: On bench Tuesday•
-
Rangers' Robinson Chirinos: Riding pine in series finale•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
10 whose value may change at deadline
We've already seen the value of Manny Machado and Brad Hand impacted by trades, and we're not...
-
Fantasy baseball trade chart: Fade Ray
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Top-200 rest-of-season rankings
See Scott White's top-200 rankings for the rest of the season in H2H points leagues.
-
Waivers: Two league-winners?
Is this just a hot streak or are Carlos Rodon and Michael Conforto going to carry your team...
-
Bullpen Report: Yates, Minter solid?
How likely are Kirby Yates and A.J. Minter to stick as their teams' closers? What's going on...
-
Waivers: Discovering Poncedeleon
Daniel Poncedeleon's debut deserves reaction and Fantasy attention, even if the peripherals...