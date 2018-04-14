Chirinos went 1-for-2 with a solo home run in Friday's 3-2 loss to the Astros.

The catcher had a tough night, getting hit by pitches twice, but Chirinos was able to swat his first homer of the season. He's hitting just .146 (7-for-41) to begin the year with an ugly 19 strikeouts, but his track record indicates he'll start making more contact soon enough.

