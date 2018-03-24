Chirinos has left camp for personal reasons, but is expected to rejoin the Rangers in Arlington, T.R. Sullivan of MLB.com reports.

It sounds like Chirinos will be back in plenty time for Thursday's home opener against the Astros. If for some unexpected reason he's not, there isn't officially a second catcher on the roster. Juan Centeno is expected to be the backup, but Texas general manager Jon Daniels admitted the club is still surveying other possibilities.