The Rangers are expected to shut down Chirinos for their remaining four games of the season while he tends to a hamstring injury, the Associated Press reports.

Chirinos was out of the lineup for Wednesday's series-ending 12-2 loss to the Astros in what believed to be a planned rest day, resulting in Brett Nicholas logging the start behind the plate. It's likely that Chirinos would draw regular duties at catcher if the Rangers were still alive for a playoff spot, but since he had dealt with a sore hamstring earlier in September, the team is likely inclined to exercise caution and hold him out in order to avoid a setback heading into the offseason. Chirinos' expected absence should result in Nicholas serving as the primary catcher, with A.J. Jimenez slotting in as his understudy.