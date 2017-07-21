Chirinos went 2-for-4 with a pair of doubles and a run in Thursday's 9-7 loss to the Orioles.

After riding the pine for three straight games, Chirinos was behind the plate for the second straight contest Thursday, with regular starting catcher Jonathan Lucroy instead occupying the DH spot. Thanks to a career-best .542 slugging percentage, Chirinos has been able to carve more playing time than most backup catchers, and his opportunities may only increase in the second half. With the Rangers dropping to five games under .500 following the loss Thursday, it's possible the team looks to sell off Lucroy, an impending free agent, prior to the deadline. If a deal for Lucroy materializes, Chirinos would likely step into a full-time role at catcher.