Rangers' Robinson Chirinos: Logs two hits Thursday
Chirinos went 2-for-4 with a pair of doubles and a run in Thursday's 9-7 loss to the Orioles.
After riding the pine for three straight games, Chirinos was behind the plate for the second straight contest Thursday, with regular starting catcher Jonathan Lucroy instead occupying the DH spot. Thanks to a career-best .542 slugging percentage, Chirinos has been able to carve more playing time than most backup catchers, and his opportunities may only increase in the second half. With the Rangers dropping to five games under .500 following the loss Thursday, it's possible the team looks to sell off Lucroy, an impending free agent, prior to the deadline. If a deal for Lucroy materializes, Chirinos would likely step into a full-time role at catcher.
More News
-
Rangers' Robinson Chirinos: On bench for third straight game•
-
Rangers' Robinson Chirinos: Draws fifth start in six games•
-
Rangers' Robinson Chirinos: Homers again Wednesday•
-
Rangers' Robinson Chirinos: Slugs another homer Tuesday•
-
Rangers' Robinson Chirinos: Goes 3-for-4 with solo shot•
-
Rangers' Robinson Chirinos: Blasts game-winning homer•
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 17
There are plenty of intriguing two-start options in Fantasy Week 17 (July 24-30), according...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 17
After a skimpy week for sleeper hitters, Scott White has more than he can fit into a list of...
-
Corbin, Polanco still underowned
This isn't the most surprising list of names ever put together, but Chris Towers has five established...
-
Don't give up on these 12
With nearly two-thirds of the season in the books, you're probably thinking players are who...
-
Waiver Wire: Alex Meyer making strides
The high points for Alex Meyer are beginning to outshine the low points, according to Scott...
-
Prospects: Are Devers, Rosario next?
With the approaching trade deadline, some of the big-name prospects we've waited all year to...