Chirinos (ankle) said he expects to catch in Tuesday's exhibition game against the Rockies, Levi Weaver of The Athletic reports.

Assuming Chirinos' prediction comes to pass and his right ankle responds well to catching, he'll likely be behind the plate when the Rangers open their season Friday verus Colorado. Chirinos missed just under a week worth of workouts before he took four at-bats and caught an inning in Sunday's intrasquad game.