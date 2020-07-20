Chirinos (ankle) said he expects to catch in Tuesday's exhibition game against the Rockies, Levi Weaver of The Athletic reports.
Assuming Chirinos' prediction comes to pass and his right ankle responds well to catching, he'll likely be behind the plate when the Rangers open their season Friday verus Colorado. Chirinos missed just under a week worth of workouts before he took four at-bats and caught an inning in Sunday's intrasquad game.
More News
-
Rangers' Robinson Chirinos: Gets at-bats Sunday•
-
Rangers' Robinson Chirinos: Returns behind the plate•
-
Rangers' Robinson Chirinos: Status uncertain for Opening Day•
-
Rangers' Robinson Chirinos: Imaging returns negative results•
-
Rangers' Robinson Chirinos: Suffers leg injury Monday•
-
Rangers' Robinson Chirinos: Serves as DH•