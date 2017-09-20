Chirinos went hitless in four plate appearances during Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Mariners.

It was Chirinos' third straight game without a hit, but he at least made his mark on the defensive end, with the catcher picking off the Mariners' Yonder Alonso at third base with a snap throw to help the Rangers escape a bases-loaded jam in the bottom of the seventh inning. The Rangers and fantasy owners can both probably be expected to deal with a minor slump from Chirinos, who has otherwise been outstanding at the dish since settling in as the team's top catcher following the July 30 trade of Jonathan Lucroy to the Rockies. He's slashing a remarkable .318/.452/.551 with five home runs, 18 runs and 12 RBI since the Lucroy trade.