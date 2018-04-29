Rangers' Robinson Chirinos: Mashes pair of homers Saturday
Chirinos went 2-for-4 with a pair of solo homers in Saturday's win over the Blue Jays.
Chirinos capped a three-run second inning with a solo shot off starter Jaime Garcia before adding another roundtripper off Seung Hwan Oh in the sixth. While the backstop now has five homers on the year, his average is still sitting at a lowly .186. His low BABIP suggests he should be headed for better days, though he'll need to get his problematic strikeout rate in check if he wants to see his batting average gravitate back towards his career .233 mark.
