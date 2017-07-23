Rangers' Robinson Chirinos: No structural damage found in ankle
X-rays on Chirinos' ankle came back negative Sunday, Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News reports.
The backup catcher was forced out of Sunday's contest after spraining his ankle in the fourth inning, but it seems like there isn't a more serious injury at hand. Chirinos should be considered day-to-day for now, and Jonathan Lucroy will likely take most of the reps behind the plate for the next few days.
