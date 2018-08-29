Chirinos is not starting Wednesday against the Dodgers.

Chirinos and Isiah Kiner-Falefa have alternated starts for the entire month of August. The setup hasn't helped Chirinos' performance, as he's hit just .196 with a .668 OPS for the month. Kiner-Falefa will start Wednesday, but assuming the pattern continues, expect to see Chirinos back in the lineup Friday against the Twins.

More News
Our Latest Stories