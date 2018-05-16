Rangers' Robinson Chirinos: Not in Wednesday's lineup
Chirinos is out of the lineup Wednesday against the Mariners.
Chirinos will get the afternoon off after going 3-for-4 with three RBI during Tuesday's contest. In his place, Carlos Perez will catch Bartolo Colon and bat eighth.
More News
-
Rangers' Robinson Chirinos: Drives in three Tuesday•
-
Rangers' Robinson Chirinos: Still bothered by wrist•
-
Rangers' Robinson Chirinos: Gets day off Sunday•
-
Rangers' Robinson Chirinos: In Friday's lineup•
-
Rangers' Robinson Chirinos: Scratched from Wednesday's lineup•
-
Rangers' Robinson Chirinos: Takes seat Tuesday•
-
Waivers: Lyles earns our attention
Heath Cummings said presumed journeyman Jordan Lyles did enough on Tuesday to warrant atte...
-
Corbin's velocity concerning?
Patrick Corbin standout start to the season obscures a surprising decline in velocity. Chris...
-
Options for Cano owners
Robinson Cano is going to miss most of the rest of the season. Who should you add to replace...
-
Podcast: Fun with advanced stats
After we discuss Andrew Heaney, Patrick Corbin and the rest of Monday’s standouts we take a...
-
Bullpen Report: Clippard, Knebel safe?
The tumult at closer never ends. Scott White looks at seven of the iffiest situations, from...
-
Waivers: Heaney, Pollock stopgaps
Andrew Heaney turns heads by shutting down the Astros, and A.J. Pollock's thumb injury might...