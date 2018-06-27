Rangers' Robinson Chirinos: Not in Wednesday's lineup
Chirinos is out of the lineup against the Padres on Wednesday.
Chirinos will head to the bench after going a combined 3-for-6 with one home run and three RBI during the first two games of this series. Isiah Kiner-Falefa will handle the catching duties while batting seventh in his absence.
