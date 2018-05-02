Rangers' Robinson Chirinos: Not in Wednesday's lineup
Chirinos is out of the lineup against Cleveland on Wednesday, Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News reports.
Chirinos will get a breather after starting four consecutive games, going 4-for-16 with three home runs and eight strikeouts during that span. In his place, Juan Centeno will catch and bat eighth in the order.
