Rangers' Robinson Chirinos: Not starting Friday
Chirinos is out of the starting lineup Friday against the Twins, Jeff Wilson of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.
Manager Jeff Banister continues to split catching duties between the veteran backstop and Brett Nicholas, starting the latter in Friday's series opener. Chirinos hasn't given many reasons for increased playing time lately, notching just six hits in his last 44 at-bats.
