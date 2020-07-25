Chirinos isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Rockies.
Chirinos battled an ankle injury at the end of summer camp, and he'll sit Saturday following Friday's night game, likely to protect his long-term health. Jeff Mathis will serve as the starting catcher, batting ninth.
More News
-
Rangers' Robinson Chirinos: In lineup Tuesday•
-
Rangers' Robinson Chirinos: Looks on track for Opening Day•
-
Rangers' Robinson Chirinos: Gets at-bats Sunday•
-
Rangers' Robinson Chirinos: Returns behind the plate•
-
Rangers' Robinson Chirinos: Status uncertain for Opening Day•
-
Rangers' Robinson Chirinos: Imaging returns negative results•