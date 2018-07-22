Rangers' Robinson Chirinos: Not starting Sunday
Chirinos is out of the lineup Sunday against Cleveland.
Chirinos has started back-to-back games and five of the last six overall behind the plate, but will give way to Isiah Kiner-Falefa for the series finale. Over 10 games in the month of July, Chirinos is batting just .189, bringing his season-long mark to just .209.
