Rangers' Robinson Chirinos: Not starting Wednesday
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Chirinos isn't in Wednesday's lineup against the Rangers.
Chirinos returned from an ankle injury Tuesday and went hitless in three at-bats. He'll get a day off Wednesday with Jose Trevino starting behind the dish.
