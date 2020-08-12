site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Rangers' Robinson Chirinos: Nursing sore ankle
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Chirinos is not playing Wednesday against the Mariners due to a sore left ankle, T.R. Sullivan of MLB.com reports.
This explains why Chirinos is sitting for a second straight game, with Jeff Mathis starting in his place. The backstop should be considered day-to-day entering Thursday's day off.
