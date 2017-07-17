Rangers' Robinson Chirinos: On bench for third straight game
Chirinos is out of the lineup Monday against the Royals.
After a stretch of four home runs in as many games near the end of June, Chirinos seemed to be encroaching on Jonathan Lucroy's workload behind the plate, but with Chirinos' bat having since cooled down, his opportunities have fallen by the wayside. Chirinos has recorded only two hits in 19 at-bats in July and will find himself on the bench for a third consecutive game.
