Rangers' Robinson Chirinos: On bench Saturday
Chirinos is not in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Astros.
Brett Nicholas will step in behind the plate for the second time in three games. Chirinos has been scuffling for the most part since the All-Star break, but he's shown signs of potentially breaking out of his slump, collecting three hits (including a homer) in his last seven at-bats.
