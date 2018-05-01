Chirinos went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Monday's 7-5 loss to the Indians.

Something's gotten into Chirinos, who has hit four homers in the past five games. He's hitting just .182, but with 11 of his 14 hits having gone for extra bases, he sits second on the Rangers with a .481 slugging percentage.

