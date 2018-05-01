Rangers' Robinson Chirinos: On homer binge
Chirinos went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Monday's 7-5 loss to the Indians.
Something's gotten into Chirinos, who has hit four homers in the past five games. He's hitting just .182, but with 11 of his 14 hits having gone for extra bases, he sits second on the Rangers with a .481 slugging percentage.
More News
-
Rangers' Robinson Chirinos: Mashes pair of homers Saturday•
-
Rangers' Robinson Chirinos: Back in action Saturday•
-
Rangers' Robinson Chirinos: Dealing with sore wrist•
-
Rangers' Robinson Chirinos: Out of lineup Wednesday•
-
Rangers' Robinson Chirinos: Heads to bench Sunday•
-
Rangers' Robinson Chirinos: Out of lineup Tuesday•
-
Seager injury tests SS depth
Corey Seager needs Tommy John surgery, which is of course a big blow to his Fantasy owners....
-
Who is Ozzie Albies?
Can we believe in this version of Ozzie Albies, the young Braves second baseman who is tearing...
-
Mailbag: Slow-starter worries?
What should you do with slow starters like Francisco Lindor? Should you buy into fast starters...
-
Waivers: All hail the Kingham
Heath Cummings takes a look at replacement options in the outfield.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 6
While the sleeper hitters are comprised of one-and-dones most weeks, Scott White thinks most...
-
Week 6 two-start pitcher rankings
Some of the best pitchers in baseball are in line for two starts in Fantasy Week 6 (April 30-May...