Rangers' Robinson Chirinos: Out again Wednesday
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Chirinos is not starting Wednesday against the Mariners, Levi Weaver of The Athletic reports.
Chirinos will head to the bench for the third time in four games as Jeff Mathis picks up another start in his stead. The backstop is 4-for-31 with a double and two RBI through 11 games this season
