Rangers' Robinson Chirinos: Out of lineup Wednesday
Chirinos is not in the lineup against Oakland on Wednesday.
Chirinos will occupy a seat on the bench following two straight starts behind the plate. In his place, Juan Centeno will catch and bat eighth in the order.
