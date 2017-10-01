Rangers' Robinson Chirinos: Played through Grade 2 hamstring strain
An MRI revealed that Chirinos suffered a Grade 2 hamstring strain, the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.
The injury first surfaced in late August, but Chirinos played through it until the final week of the regular season. The Rangers have Chirinos under contract for 2018, though the team's offseason moves will dictate whether he reprises his role as the primary option behind the plate after he took over for the departed Jonathan Lucroy in late July, or if he returns to a backup role. Chirinos finished the season with a .255/.360/.506 line and 17 homers.
