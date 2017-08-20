Chirinos went 2-for-5 with a run scored in Saturday's 17-7 win over the White Sox.

While Chirinos wasn't one of the standout performers in the offensive bonanza, it was nonetheless another solid showing for the backstop, who has churned out four multi-hit efforts in his last eight starts. For now, Chirinos looks to have quelled any concern that he may begin ceding starts more regularly to backup catcher Brett Nicholas.