Rangers' Robinson Chirinos: Produces two hits Saturday
Chirinos went 2-for-5 with a run scored in Saturday's 17-7 win over the White Sox.
While Chirinos wasn't one of the standout performers in the offensive bonanza, it was nonetheless another solid showing for the backstop, who has churned out four multi-hit efforts in his last eight starts. For now, Chirinos looks to have quelled any concern that he may begin ceding starts more regularly to backup catcher Brett Nicholas.
More News
-
Rangers' Robinson Chirinos: Situated on bench Sunday•
-
Rangers' Robinson Chirinos: Gets day off Thursday•
-
Rangers' Robinson Chirinos: Reaches base four times in win•
-
Rangers' Robinson Chirinos: Slugs 14th homer•
-
Rangers' Robinson Chirinos: On bench Saturday•
-
Rangers' Robinson Chirinos: Receives breather Wednesday•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 21
With the help of some platoon advantages, Chris Towers runs down 10 sleeper hitters you want...
-
Week 21 two-start pitcher rankings
Chris Towers takes a look at the two-start pitching options for a thin Week 21, and admits...
-
Waivers: Lamet, pitching relief
With injuries piling up among starting pitchers, Chris Towers looks for some starters who can...
-
Prospects: Acuna best of what's left
Are there any potential call-ups still worth stashing in 2017? Maybe not, but Scott White looks...
-
Waivers: Hoskins quickly pays off
After a slow start, Rhys Hoskins is performing exactly as hoped, according to Scott White....
-
Sizing up 16 two-faced pitchers
So many pitchers who we thought we had figured out did an about-face this weekend, leaving...