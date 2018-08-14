Rangers' Robinson Chirinos: Provides winning hit
Chirinos went 2-for-4 with a double, a home run and four RBI in Monday's 5-3 win over the Diamondbacks.
Chirinos' fourth-inning, three-run homer gave the Rangers the lead for good and made a winner out of Bartolo Colon. The 34-year-old catcher is batting just .223, but is enjoying a post-break surge with five homers, 15 RBI, 15 runs and a .940 OPS over 17 games. He's already set a career high in RBI with 52 and is on the precipice of establishing new benchmarks in at-bats and home runs.
