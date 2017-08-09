Chirinos is out of the lineup Wednesday against the Mets, Stefan Stevenson of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.

After he was behind the plate for nine innings a night earlier, Chirinos will get a breather Wednesday with the Rangers and Mets finishing off their two-game set with an early afternoon contest. Since Jonathan Lucroy was traded to the Rockies on July 30, Chirinos hasn't been able to take full advantage of his increased starts behind the plate, recording four hits in 21 at-bats over seven contests. He did have his best game of that stretch Tuesday, however, going 2-for-3 with a solo home run, a double and a walk in the Rangers' 5-4 loss.