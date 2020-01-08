Rangers' Robinson Chirinos: Rejoins Rangers
Chirinos signed a contract with the Rangers on Tuesday, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.
The 35-year-old spent the 2019 campaign with Houston but was with Texas for the previous six years, and he'll return there in 2020. Chirinos had a .238/.347/.443 slash line with 17 home runs and 58 RBI in 114 games last season, and he's set to take over primary duties behind the plate for the Rangers. According to Rosenthal, it's a one-year deal that includes a club option for 2021.
