Chirinos is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Angels.
Chirinos is getting a routine day off after starting behind the plate in the first two games of the series and going 0-for-5 with a walk, two RBI and a run scored. Jeff Mathis will step in as the Rangers' catcher, working in a battery with Lance Lynn.
